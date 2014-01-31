Inq Mobile shuts down, Material defunct and SO.HO to continue without updates

Inq Mobile has closed as a business. The British firm behind several mobile handsets, such as the social media-friendly Cloud Touch, and the SO.HO Android launcher and Material news aggregation application posted a goodbye message on its homepage, thanking those who supported its ventures over the years.

The Material app served its last piece of content on Tuesday, 28 January, and while SO.HO will continue to work for those who have it installed on their devices, it will no longer be supported or updated.

"It's been truly exciting for us to turn Material and SO.HO from ideas we dreamed up into functioning products used by people across the globe," said the company on its site. "We'd like to thank everyone who downloaded Material and SO.HO, the people who gave us feedback, worked with us and cheered us on along the way."

The Inq Cloud Touch, which has turned out to be the company's last mobile device, was dubbed the "Facebook phone" on its launch in 2011. The company specialised in offering interesting ways to connect with social media accounts and Pocket-lint gave it three-and-a-half stars in the review. However, the firm moved away from hardware afterwards, developing apps and software instead. Sadly, that doesn't seem to have saved Inq from closure.

