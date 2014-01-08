  Let it begin: Alleged iPhone 6 frame leaks packing ultra-thin look

The iPhone 5S has only been on the market since September, but that's not going to stop the iPhone 6 rumours from flowing.

A duo of photos of what some believe to be the iPhone 6 have leaked on to Chinese social network Weibo. We are unable to verify the accuracy of the photos, and we advise you to take them with a grain of salt like most Apple leaks.

Nonetheless, the photos show an iPhone 6 with an ultra-thin build, that almost gives an iPad Air feeling. Our take away is the phone will be a little wider and larger in design.

It's still early days, but if Apple were to follow its iPhone release cycle in recent years we can expect the iPhone 6 in September.

According to Bloomberg in November, Apple has plans to release two next-generation handsets this year: one with a bigger screen and curved glass.



The report notes the new handsets, to be 4.7 and 5.5 inches in size, will be available in the second half of 2014 to users around the world. The glass on the displays is to curve downward, a first for the iPhone line.

Apart from screen size, specifics for the handsets - expected to be iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C replacements - have not been named. If Bloomberg's report is to be believed - and the publication has had solid Apple scoops in the past - Apple will be changing its iPhone line heavily from the 4-inch design it's stuck close to for so long and jumping on the phablet craze.

Bloomberg isn't the first to report larger displays out of Apple: The Wall Street Journal and analyst reports have noted the same.

The photos leaked on Wednesday might show just that.