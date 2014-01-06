Corning claims Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass as world first
Mucky fingers are bad, they spread disease. Corning doesn't want to be a part of perpetuating that so it's come up with what it claims is the world's first antimicrobial screen.
Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass has been shared with the public through CES 2014 where every digit can get a cleaning first-hand. With the popularity of hand sanitiser and the number of shared touchscreens worldwide Corning made the obvious next step. This new glass inhibits the growth of algae, mould, mildew, fungi and bacteria.
James R. Steiner, senior vice-president and general manager of Corning Specialty Materials, said: "This innovation combines best-in-class antimicrobial function without compromising Gorilla Glass properties. Our speciality glass provides an excellent substrate for engineering antimicrobial and other functional attributes to help expand the capabilities of our Corning Gorilla Glass and address the needs of new markets."
The Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass is in the testing phase with many handset-makers right now. Shared work spaces are the most likely places for gadgets to feature this new glass. How this glass works, or if it has a lifetime, hasn't been made clear.
Expect more details and a list of devices that will feature the glass to follow.
