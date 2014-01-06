  Cat B100 rugged phone promises not to be a let down

Cat has launched a new feature phone, the Cat B100, at CES 2014 in Las Vegas. The new handset is rugged, offering IP67 and MIL 810G protection levels.

That means that this phone can take the sort of abuse it might expect working in a hazardous environment, like drops, immersion in water and a wide extreme of temperatures.

However, the B100 isn't an all-singing, all-dancing smartphone. It has a custom OS, with a 2.2-inch 240 x 320 pixel display and traditional buttons in the candybar format. There is a 3-megapixel camera, but this is the other end of the scale from the Sony Xperia Z1 smartphone.

It does offer a noise-cancelling microphone, however, so you should still be able to place calls while next to a working JCB.

The handset measures 123 x 56 x 17.5mm and weighs 136g. It comes with limited internal memory, but will accept microSD cards up to 32GB.

"The Cat B100 is a practical and tough mobile phone, designed for people who demand ultimate reliability," said Dave Floyd, Co-CEO of Bullitt Mobile. "Its rugged features, long battery life and talk time make the B100 an ideal choice for tough conditions.

"This is a phone that won't let you down."

The Cat B100 will be available immediately in Europe, coming to other markets in the first half 2014.