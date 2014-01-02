Archos 45 and 50 Helium 4G LTE smartphones now official - will appear at CES 2014

Archos has introduced two Helium-branded smartphones, with their official unveiling planned for next week at CES 2014 in Las Vegas.

Called 50 Helium and 45 Helium, both handsets feature Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, a quad-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm MSM8926 processor, 1GB of RAM, Adreno 305 graphics, microSD card slot expansion, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0, A-GPS with GLONASS, and microUSB for charging.

The 50 Helium is the higher-end smartphone of the pair. It has a 5-inch display at 1,280-by-720-pixel resolution, 8GB of internal storage, 2,000mAh battery, 2MP front-facing camera, and a 8MP rear-facing camera with 1080p video recording and an LED flash.

The 45 Helium is the lower-end smartphone of the pair. It has a 4.5-inch display at 854-by-480-pixel resolution, 4GB of internal storage, 1,700mAh battery, VGA front-facing camera, and a 5MP rear-facing camera with 1080p video recording and an LED flash.

The Archos 45 Helium and 50 Helium smartphones will launch in Europe and the US priced at £199.99 and £239.99, respectively. In addition, although there isn't an exact date available, Archos said they would update to Android 4.4 KitKat.