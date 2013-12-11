  Ubuntu Touch smartphones to arrive from Canonical next year

The Ubuntu Touch smartphone has been up in the air for a while with no hardware partners announced for the software creators Canonical. That’s now changed.

Canonical CEO Mark Shuttleworth has confirmed that the company has found a supplier for its hardware, though he couldn’t confirm which one at this stage.

"We have concluded our first set of agreements to ship Ubuntu on mobile phones," he told CNET. "We've shifted gears from 'making a concept' to 'it's going to ship'. That has a big impact on the team."

READ: Ubuntu phone pictures and hands-on

After the Ubuntu Edge smartphone failed to make its lofty $32 million crowd-funded goal it’s an interesting time for the software company. But Shuttleworth hinted at a larger range of devices, with more deals in the works.

"We are now pretty much at the board level on four household brands," he said. "They sell a lot of phones all over the world, in emerging and fully emerged markets, to businesses and consumers."

It’s a tough market to enter but Canonical is confident its operating system is open enough for everyone to enjoy and that’s what will make it the best.