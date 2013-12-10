  Want a projector? Here's how to turn your smartphone into one

Attention Macgyver wannabes: You can now turn your smartphone into a home cinema projector using common household items.

Most people have experienced a time or two when they've wanted to share a photo, movie, website, or business presentation directly from their smartphone. There are pricey attachments available that'll convert a smartphone into a projector, enabling anyone to physically share whatever they want by flashing it onto a wall, but nobody should have to pay for such a tool when they can fashion a cheap solution for themselves.

Seriouslyforreal.com has published a step-by-step guide on how to turn a smartphone into a projector. It includes images, directions, advice and of course a healthy dose of sarcasm. The only tools required for this conversion include: one box (preferably a black box to prevent light diffusion), one magnifying glass, one paper clip, one Stanley knife, Duct tape, and a smartphone, naturally.

The process goes something like this (feel free to check out Seriouslyforreal.com for a more thorough breakdown): cut a hole into the box, tape the magnifying glass to that hole, make a paperclip stand for your smartphone, and voila! Well, almost. Because light appears upside down when passing through a lens, you'll need to flip your smartphone's screen.

To rotate a screen on an iPhone, just go under the Accessibility options of Settings. Android users can download an app like Screen Rotation Control or Ultimate Rotation control. Once you've done this, turn your smartphone's screen brightness up, put it into the box, start fiddling with your smartphone projector until you find a sweet focus point, close the box, dim the lights, and grab some popcorn.

You now have a DIY home cinema projector. And the ability to use everyday objects to perform extraordinary feats. Congratulations.