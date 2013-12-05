  Pantech Vega Secret Up brings 24-bit audio, fingerprint reader and privacy screen to its high-end smartphone

Pantech proved popular with the release of its Secret Note phablet so it’s back with another smartphone. This time it’s crammed in market-leading specs and a few extras such as 24-bit lossless audio, a privacy screen that can be viewed only from a certain angle and fingerprint verification.

So what’s the spec list like? The 5.6-inch screen has a full 1920 x 1080 resolution. For power it packs a Snapdragon 800 clocked at 2.3Ghz and backed by 2GB of RAM. There’s a 13-megapixel camera, LTE connectivity, 16GB storage, a hefty 3150mAh battery, Android 4.2.2 and it weighs 173 grams at 9.5mm thick.

Impressive, but why was it special enough to get a mention? The Pantech Vega Secret Up will output using a “Free Lossless Audio Codec” with 24-bit/192Khz sound that’s backed by the Qualcomm DRE dynamic range technology. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3 is also able to output in 24-bit audio, but this is a still a relatively rare accolade.

The Vega Secret Up also features a Privacy Protection Display which prevents viewing from side-on angles. It’s perfectly clear when looking straight at the phone, says Pantech, but anyone beside you won’t be able to what you’re looking at.

The Secret Up will also feature fingerprint recognition to add another layer of security to the device.

The Pantech Vega Secret Up will go on sale in Korea, in black and white, this month but has not price yet. But the last Vega Note model went for £512 in South Korea so it should be around that mark.