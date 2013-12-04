  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

New touch panels from Samsung and LG should pave the way for cheaper flexible gadgets

|
Pocket-lint New touch panels from Samsung and LG should pave the way for cheaper flexible gadgets
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

Not 24-hours ago did we hear rumours of a new flexible OLED TV from Samsung and LG and already there’s word of new touch panels to aid flexible displays. Although in this case it's all about the touchscreens.

The latest news comes from the Korea Herald which says Samsung is preparing to replace the rare and expensive indium oxide touch panels it now uses with metal mesh ones. These will make a 20 to 30 per cent production cost saving, thanks to the more available silver and copper metals used. It also means screens will be more flexible, ideal for bendable devices.

READ: Samsung and LG to show off flexible OLED TVs at CES in January 2014

These displays use a wire metal mesh which means future devices may be cheaper, more flexible and won’t require a digitiser layer for touch pens.

LG also showed off a metal mesh touch panel last month which cost one third of the previously used indium panels. They also have less bezel and are more touch sensitive than current screens.

While this sounds like an early development there is a chance we may see these new touchscreens in devices at MWC at the end of February. While they may appear much the same it could save everyone money on handsets in the long run - presuming the companies pass on the savings.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments