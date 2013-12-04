New touch panels from Samsung and LG should pave the way for cheaper flexible gadgets

Not 24-hours ago did we hear rumours of a new flexible OLED TV from Samsung and LG and already there’s word of new touch panels to aid flexible displays. Although in this case it's all about the touchscreens.

The latest news comes from the Korea Herald which says Samsung is preparing to replace the rare and expensive indium oxide touch panels it now uses with metal mesh ones. These will make a 20 to 30 per cent production cost saving, thanks to the more available silver and copper metals used. It also means screens will be more flexible, ideal for bendable devices.

These displays use a wire metal mesh which means future devices may be cheaper, more flexible and won’t require a digitiser layer for touch pens.

LG also showed off a metal mesh touch panel last month which cost one third of the previously used indium panels. They also have less bezel and are more touch sensitive than current screens.

While this sounds like an early development there is a chance we may see these new touchscreens in devices at MWC at the end of February. While they may appear much the same it could save everyone money on handsets in the long run - presuming the companies pass on the savings.