  YotaPhone 2 set to launch late 2014, the second generation planned already

Yota today announced the availability of its YotaPhone dual-screen smartphone, and it already has plans for a follow-up. Vlad Martynov, CEO of Yota Devices, told Pocket-lint that a second-gen version of the 4.3-inch smartphone, possibly dubbed YotaPhone 2, would be coming out in the latter part of 2014.

The second-generation device was mentioned after Pocket-lint asked whether the Amazon Kindle app was supported on the current YotaPhone device, available in the UK from January 2014.

We were told that the current Kindle app does not have the required feature built into it that allows the user to switch from the main LCD screen to the E Ink screen on the rear.

Martynov would not reveal any further details about the next-generation YotaPhone, but did say compatibility with apps such as the Amazon Kindle is something that would be considered.

The first-generation YotaPhone features a 720 x 1280 pixel LCD main display, 360 x 640 EPD rear display and runs on Android 4.2.2. It packs in a 13-megapixel rear camera, 1.7GHz Snapdragon S4 chipset and a 1800mAh battery.