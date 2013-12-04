  YotaPhone dual-screen smartphone now on sale, LCD and E Ink displays front and back

Yota Devices has officially launched the YotaPhone smartphone, featuring both a 4.3-inch LCD and 4.3-inch E Ink display, at an event in Moscow.

The device was first seen at CES at the beginning of the year and will now have a global release, starting in some countries today.

YotaPhone comes with a 1280 x 720 LCD main display, as well as a 360 x 640 EPD rear display but apart from this unique feature, it brings with it a 13-megapixel rear camera, 1-megapixel front camera and 32GB internal storage.

The rear display will allow you to see features such as your calendar, the time, date, social media and messages, along with a number of others without draining your battery. It will also be able to display a piece of information such as a map, or number when your battery has run out.

Under the hood, you will find a dual-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, 2GB of RAM and an 1800mAh battery, plus the handset will be running on Android 4.2.2 software.

According to Vlad Martynov, CEO of Yota Devices: "The typical user picks up and activates their smartphone more than 150 times a day. Why? Because users worry that messages or information they need or want are hidden behind their phone’s black screen.

Martynov added: "You can save anything on the always-on display from a map to boarding pass. Information like a missed call or meeting reminder, stays on the always-on screen until it is no longer needed."

The YotaPhone comes in black and white and will cost €499 (around £413). It will be available from the company's online shop in Russia, Austria, France, Spain and Germany from today. The UK will get the dual-screen handset from January 2014, with other countries in the CIS, Europe and Middle East before the end of Q1 next year.

Concluding the international launch of the YotaPhone, Martynov said: "We truly believe smartphones will never be the same after the YotaPhone launch."