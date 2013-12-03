  Vivo Xplay 3S, the world's first 2K phone, should be announced on 12 December

Remember when we wrote about the world’s first 2K phone screen that leaked as the Vivo Xplay 3S? Now it’s tipped to be announced as an official reality as soon as 12 December.

The smartphone will break all screen records with a 1440 x 2560 resolution display at 5.7-inches. That equates to an eye-melting 551ppi on the 2K screen. But that’s not all that has leaked.

According to Chinese site Weibo the Vivo Xplay 3S will be officially announced on 12 December as the world’s first 2K phone. It will come with a Snapdragon 800 processor, a large battery and should be available in a choice of colours.

According to the picture we can expect white, blue, cream, yellow and pink versions of the handset on sale. While China is currently known for producing high-spec phones at a low price, because of its history as a manufacturer rather than pioneer, this handset may change that. This will be the world’s first 2K phone so we’d expect pricing to be similar to that of flagship smartphones. But with China you never know, it may be affordable yet.

Expect more leaks leading up to the launch date and, hopefully, UK pricing and release date to follow soon.