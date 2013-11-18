  T-Mobile gaff gives 12-month SIM-only contracts away for free (update)

UPDATE: Sadly, T-Mobile has now removed the glitch and the contract price is back to normal.

For all those who managed to grab it at the time, it still seems that T-Mobile will be honouring those contracts.

You can read the original story below...

A glitch on T-Mobile's online site in the UK has meant that some customers have got themselves a 12-month mobile phone contract for absolutely nothing. They will not have to pay a penny for an entire year for 250 minutes, 500 texts and 500MB of 3G data.

HotUKDeals, whose members discovered the glitch, has informed Pocket-lint that customers who have signed up to the SIM-only plan have received confirmation emails from T-Mobile that their contracts will still be honoured, even though the free offer was an error.

The contract is actually worth £96 over the 12-month period, so customers are naturally happy to have reaped the benefit.

HotUKDeals member SilverBandit was one of those quick off the mark, commenting: “Great spot, HOT! Ordered.”

Another member, akhiladmin, gave some advice too. "It might be cancelled, but if the price is raised, T-Mobile has a 7 day cancellation policy - so no worries," he said.

T-Mobile has responded to say the glitch will be removed, but Pocket-lint has seen that it is still live at present. Check it out under the SIM-only plans on T-Mobile.co.uk.

From our test, it seems from the checkout page that an £8 discount is listed as only occurring the once (for the first month), and that might have been the original point, but we suspect that because T-Mobile advertised the monthly cost as being "£0.00 a month for 12 months" on the preceding page, that is why it is honouring contracts. Whether it still is we're not yet sure.

