  Smartphone market: Android 81 per cent, Apple 12 per cent, Windows 3.6 per cent, BlackBerry 1.7 per cent - but guess who’s improving fastest?

The smartphone market has taken a huge lunge in the direction of Android since Samsung started beating the iPhone with its mighty Galaxy handsets. Now Android accounts for 81 per cent of the mobile phone use worldwide.

Apple is second with a meagre 12 per cent running iOS. Windows Phone is just 3.6 per cent, but that’s a big improvement as Microsoft’s OS has gone up by 156 per cent year after year - 93 per cent of that is thanks to Nokia sales. Poor old BlackBerry is way down at 1.7 per cent and dropping.

Android and Windows Phone handsets are expedited to continue to grow in sales especially as more affordable options become available worldwide. The average price of smartphones has dropped by 12.5 per cent year on year to $317 (£197) with demand for cheaper phones continuing to grow. Well played Motorola then with its £135 Moto G.

Another interesting trend to come from analysts at IDC is the growth of phablets. A year ago they accounted for 3 per cent of all smartphones, now that’s jumped to a whopping 21 per cent. “We believe the absence of a large-screen device may have contributed to Apple’s inability to grow share in the third quarter,” said Ryan Reith, programme director of IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.