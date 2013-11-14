  YotaPhone with second E Ink screen to arrive in the UK before Christmas

The YotaPhone, a smartphone world first with LCD and E Ink screens, was the talk of CES last January. And now it’s finally coming to the UK for a release - date to be confirmed, but before Christmas - for 20,000 rubles (£380).

That money will get you a lot from the Russian manufacturer. On the front you have a 4.3-inch HD LCD display, while on the back you get a 4.3-inch E Ink screen. This can be used for reading, navigating the phone or even displaying a ticket once the phone’s battery has died.

Powering the YotaPhone is a 1.5Ghz dual-core Snapdragon S4 running the rather outdated Android 4.1. The phone will have 4G LTE and a 12-megapixel camera, making that price seem pretty good - despite the OS.

Yota Devices chief executive Vlad Martynov claims the YotaPhone represents "a whole new archetype in smartphones". You’ll get longer battery life as reading on E Ink uses power only when you change the screen. It will also make for an easier reading experience on the eyes.

While the release is set for before Christmas, no specific UK release date or price has been announced yet.