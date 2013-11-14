  1. Home
Case Mate shows support for Children in Need with SGS4, iPhone and iPad case range

|
Smartphone and tablet accessory manufacturer Case Mate has released a collection of limited-edition Children in Need charity cases for iPhone 4/4S/5/5S, Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy S3, iPad 2/3/4 and iPad mini (with and without Retina display).

Not only are they styled around the charity, which hosts its annual fundraising telethon this Friday, 15 November, on BBC One, but every smartphone case sold will see £4 going to the great cause, and £6 from every tablet case.

Available from cleverkit.com, the cases come in five designs; there are spotty ones which tie-in with the slogan "Show Your Spots", one with silhouettes of the Children in Need mascot Pudsey Bear, and one featuring Pudsey's trademark spotty eye-bandage.

The iPhone, SGS3 and SGS4 cases cost £19.99 each, while the iPad and iPad mini cases each cost £29.99.

A large collection of other Case Mate cases is also available from Cleverkit.

