Look at this iPhone 6, we hope this is the iPhone 6. Wouldn’t it be a great iPhone 6?

Okay, we went a bit iPhone 6 mad in the headline there but when you say it once it’s hard to stop, it gets exciting. Well it does when you’re looking at renders this good. Thanks to Marti Hajek & Steve Hemmerstoffer for this hyper-realistic look at what could be in Apple’s future.

One of the great things about these renders it that they aren’t too far fetched. They’ve taken what Apple has done in the past and applied it to the next step. Namely it’s thinner, has less bezel, and does away with yet another button. When we say it like that it almost sounds like the renders would be easy - but to create them at this quality we’ve got nothing but respect for these guys.

While the form of the handset is the same as the iPhone 5S the screen would be a little larger because it’s grown as the bezel has shrunk. A bit like Samsung did with the Galaxy S3 to Galaxy S4 jump. And in another Android-inspired move the home button has also been removed. Presumably Apple would need to introduce some sort of swipe system to replace this. While it looks great and we’d love to see it, we can’t imagine Apple doing it soon after investing a lot in its Touch ID scanner just recently.

So what do you think? It’s not a huge leap forward but we’ve come to expect that from Apple of late. It is beautiful though, something Apple does well. Would you buy it?