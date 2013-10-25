Moga Ace Power iPhone gaming accessory pictured

At WWDC 2013, Apple held a session about gaming controllers, revealing that Logitech and Moga had both been working on an MFi (made for iPhone) gaming accessory. The Moga Ace Power was today pictured on Twitter, and may be the first such gaming device.

The pictures come from @evleaks, providing the name Moga Ace Power and detailing that it contains a 1800mAh battery. The idea of having a power source in the controller is that you can play all those high-powered games on the move without draining your battery.

The capacity of the battery - 1800mAh - happens to be the same as the Moga Hero Power Controller, which is a similar device for Android. Moga has a couple of different gaming accessories for Android, allowing you to play compatible games using conventional gaming controls, rather than being limited to touch only.

The iPhone device pictured here appears slightly different from existing products that Moga has previously released, resulting in an arrangement more like the PS Vita. The Moga Ace Power pictured slides open to accomodate iPhone in the centre, rather than using the clip-on approach of the Android models.

In the "closed" image, you can see the Lightning connector to the centre right, and this is a distinct advantage that Apple has over Android - it's connectors are in the same location on the iPhone 5, iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, so we'd predict compatiblility with all these devices.

Apple's session at WWDC 2013 detailed that the first such gaming devices should be coming to market in autumn 2013, so the timing for imminent release looks believeable.

We will keep you posted.