Want to know Pikachu's speed stat? Just ask Siri via Wolfram Alpha

Wolfram Alpha has just become best buds with all the Pokémon fanatics of the world.

No longer shall the Pokémon-obsessed have to rely on their Pokédek encylopedias to access a database of Pokémon record info. Nope. Now they can ask Wolfram Alpha. The knowledge engine has announced that it added a plethora of Pokémon data like physical characteristics, stats and images.

"It’s not all abstract algebra and organic chemistry here at Wolfram HQ. From time to time, we like to take a piece of pop culture and put our own spin on the subject," explained Michael Feltes on the Wolfram Alpha blog.

"In many ways, Pokémon are an ideal subject for a computable knowledge engine. They have a set of well-defined characteristics with lots of numbers to which we can apply our analytic capabilities," Feltes added.

Beyond going to Wolfram Alpha directly for all your Pokémon questions, you can also ask Siri. Apple's personal assistant searches Wolfram Alpha, meaning iOS users only need to bring up Siri and ask away whenever they want some Pokémon-related answers.

PocketGamer detailed some of the queries that should work, giving you direct access to the 649 Pokémon available in Wolfram Alpha's brain. But good luck pronouncing some of the names right; we tried a few different ones and could only get Siri to recognise "Pikachu".