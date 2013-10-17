  Tesco Mobile offers 4G for £2.50 more than its regular bills, plans start at just £10 a month

Tesco Mobile has launched its 4G service for customers on pay monthly and SIM-only tariffs. And what's more, it will only cost an extra £2.50 a month on top of the network's regular price plans.

That means the cheapest 4G tariff through Tesco Mobile costs just £10 a month. That's a SIM-only plan and for that you get 250 talk time minutes, 5,000 texts and 500MB of data. EE launched its cheapest, more affordable plan yesterday on the new 4GEE price structure to come into effect on 30 October, but at £18 a month that is considerably more expensive than Tesco's alternative.

Those looking for more data - after all, you want to use the extra data speeds for more than just the odd email here or there - can opt for a 2GB SIM-only plan from just £15 a month. There are also plenty of handset options too, with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 or Nokia Lumia 920 available for just £17.50 a month on a 24-month contract. Those both offer the 500MB data plan.

One of the other major features of Tesco's 4G offering is that you can add or remove 4G from your contract at any time, much like a conventional bolt-on. And those who don't want to get rid of it entirely can increase or decrease the amount of data for a particular month as they like.

Tesco Mobile offers Capped Tariffs, which mean customers will not be hit by bills above and beyond what they have set as a cap.

Coverage for Tesco's 4G is identical to O2's as it uses the same 4G network. Currently, that covers London, Liverpool, Leeds, Bradford, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, Sheffield and Nottingham. By the end of the year it will also include Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Edinburgh. You will get a normal signal in all other areas.

