Rumoured Amazon HTC phone to be a Prime exclusive?

It's already known that Amazon and HTC are allegedly working on a line of Android handsets, but a new report has claimed that both companies have talked since June about developing them for Amazon Prime members only.

Bloomberg, citing two unnamed people familiar with the talks, reported the rumoured HTC-Amazon phone currently in development might just be for Amazon Prime members. The report specifically claimed that the idea isn't quite set in stone. Neither is the decision to even release a smartphone.

Amazon supposedly wants to increase the number of devices that can use its Amazon Instant Video service. The company has therefore considered selling a phone through subscriptions with carriers.

Amazon Instant Video is a part of the Amazon Prime subscription service that debuted in 2005 as an overnight-shipping initiative, though it's now also a platform for streaming content like movies and television shows. It's compatible with Apple's iPad, iPhone and iPod and other devices like televisions, media players and computers.

Aside from the devices currently being developed by HTC and Amazon for Amazon Prime members, it has been rumoured that Amazon and Foxconn Technology Group worked on a smartphone in 2012 that would allow customers to view Amazon Prime content.

Despite all the speculation, Amazon has confirmed that it won't introduce a phone in 2013. That said, the HTC-manufactured phone will reportedly launch in 2014. That is, if Amazon decides to continue with the project.

It's not clear at this time why Amazon might not release its own smartphone, but meager sales of the HTC-made Facebook phone might have influenced the company's hesitancy.