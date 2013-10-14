  The Pocket-lint wallpaper, now you can download it too

If you've read any of our reviews on Pocket-lint you may have spotted the above wallpaper. It's our way of branding our review images and making us feel at home when we move into a new phone, be it the HTC One max, the BlackBerry Z30 or iPhone 5S.

It turns out a lot of you would like to "Pocket-lint" your phone too. Whenever we publish a new phone, tablet, or even laptop review, we get the same question: "Where can I get that wallpaper?"

Well the answer is here. It's something we pulled together last year and it should bring plenty of colour to your phone, tablet, computer or wherever you want. Just hit the link, download it and crop to fit your device.

As one ex-Pocket-lint staffer recently said" "once a Linter, always a Linter."

Enjoy!