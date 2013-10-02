Vertu unveils its Constellation smartphone for those with a spare €4,900

Vertu, the English luxury mobile phone manufacturer, has today unveiled its Constellation smartphone.

The €4,900 (£4,131) Constellation features a 4.3-inch 720p display protected by a 5.1-inch piece of sapphire crystal which can be scratched only by diamond.

The case is grade 5 titanium, meaning its twice the strength of stainless steel at half the weight. It also means it's extremely durable and looks great with its polished finish. The rest of the handset is covered in calf leather and comes in Cappuccino, Black, Orange, Mocha and Raspberry.

Inside is a 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon dual-core, a 13-megapixel camera with 1080p video capabilities, 32GB on-board storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth with aptX support and NFC. It will come running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS and features a selection of ringtones performed especially for the Vertu by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Vertu Life and Certainty services are also included. Life offers elite event access to private members' Clubs and invite only events as well as closed-door shopping experiences. Certainty protects the phone using encrypted communications with Silent Circle. It also offers global Wi-Fi access with iPass, plus personal and corporate security with Protector Services Group and anti-virus by Kaspersky.

The Vertu Constellation will be on sale from October for €4,900.