Nestle's Facebook page says Android 4.4 KitKat is launching in October
Nestle's Facebook account in Germany has taken to the comment section of one of its photos to say Android 4.4 KitKat will launch publicly in October. "Kit Kat Hi Tim, Android 4.4 KIT KAT ist ab Oktober verfügbar," the eager employee writes.
Word of an October launch from Nestle comes at a time when an unconfirmed 14 October date for a Google introduction of Android 4.4 KitKat has run rampant. It's not clear if the Germany department of Nestle is just purely speculating based on rumours, or if it actually has word due to the need to prepare promotional materials.
At any rate, it does offer more of an insight into how the biscuit brand is playing such an integral part in the launch of Google's next mobile operating system. News of the partnership, which Google says has no money attached, was announced in early September.
Exact details of the new operating system are unknown. If word from Ausdroid is to be believed, we should expect updates in the fragmentation/screen resizing area, Miracast updates, new Gallery Visualisation, new APIs regarding animations and new notification widgets. Perhaps most notably, the blue default colour scheme found in past versions of Android will be changed to other preset palette colours.
Following Nestle's quick comment on Facebook, Nestle/Hershey's in the US has unleashed a new KitKat "Have a seat" promotional video. Let's see if this holds you over into October, if Nestle is to be believed.
