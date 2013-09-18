  1. Home
Online-only retailer Kogan details its Agora Quad-core Smartphone: Dual SIM and 5-inches for £150

Kogan, the Australian online-only retailer that specialises in highly specified kit for a budget, will soon release the Kogan Agora Quad-core Smartphone, which comes with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, Android 4.2.2 and a 5-inch 1280 x 720 HD IPS LCD screen.

Available from 9 October, with pre-orders on Kogan.com open now, it will cost just £149 SIM-free.

Other specifications include an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 2-megapixel front-facing. It is only 3G rather than 4G (LTE), but is dual-SIM capable - meaning you can use two mini-SIMs in the phone, one for work and one for pleasure, perhaps.

Internal storage is listed at 4GB but a microSD card slot allows for expansion by up to a further 32GB. It has 1GB of RAM.

Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity is supported, and the battery is 2,000mAh. Measurements are 144 x 74 x 11mm and it weighs 153g.

"Some big tech companies think they can launch a phone for the budget-conscious consumer and still price it at over £450. At Kogan, we know better," said Ruslan Kogan, founder and CEO of the manufacturer, possibly taking a dig at the iPhone 5C recently announced by Apple.

"We think everyone should be able to afford a great smartphone that has all the main features that you want, without paying for features you don't need."

