Yes, you can use your toes to open the new iPhone 5S

In our testing of the iPhone 5S we wanted to see what the new Touch ID fingerprint scanner was capable of and whether it would work with things other than our fingers, like our toes for example.

The answer? Yes it does.

The Touch ID scanner is a powerful bit of design. The 170-microns thin sensor sits under a laser-cut sapphire crystal surrounded by a steel detection ring capable of capturing 550ppi of resolution from your finger or toe, and in our tests with our fingers and toes it works almost perfectly every time - we just aren't sure how practical it will be in the real world, unless you like wearing flip-flops every day.

READ: Meet Khlip, the nail clippers you'd spend £50 to own

The new iPhone 5S can record up to five different digits and set up is incredibly easy with the phone first taking a basic copy of your fingerprint and then a second stage asking for more information so you don't have to be as precise when you place it on the sensor: handy, as we found it hard to hold the phone in place while we placed our foot on it.





So there you have it, it's not a fingerprint sensor, it's a toe and fingerprint sensor if you want to be picky about things.

Now we've sorted that out, why not read the proper iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C reviews!