  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Chirp makes sharing photos, links and notes easy using digital birdsong

|
Pocket-lint Chirp makes sharing photos, links and notes easy using digital birdsong
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Chirp is now available on iPhone and Android, allowing users to share files between devices using only sound.

The clever app converts photos, links and notes into short bursts of digital birdsong-like sound that can be played on your mobile. Anyone else with Chirp is able to listen and receive that data over the airwaves. It's a bit like Shazam but instead of listening to music it listens out for other Chirps which translate into data.

It sounds a bit niche but imagine how easy it will be to share now. No need to pair the devices via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or even NFC, just play the sound while the other person listens. Imagine sending encoded messages to your friend, or sharing photos with a whole group instantly.

chirp makes sharing photos links and notes easy using digital birdsong image 2

No doubt Chirp will catch on and inspire all sorts of clever new ways to use it. Like QR codes, that crop up all over the place nowadays, we can imagine chirps being played over the radio and public announcement systems. Artists could conceivably even hide chirped photos and messages in songs.

For example this is what pocket-lint.com looks like as a Chirp:

chirp makes sharing photos links and notes easy using digital birdsong image 3

Chirp is free to download on iPhone and Android. Give it a try and let us know what you think on Twitter.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: A sensational big-screen experience
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals plus SIM-free price
Latest Pixel 3 leak says notch will include wide-angle selfie sensor
Is it safe to charge my phone overnight? Top tips to extend battery life
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018 and 2019
iOS 12 features, release date and more
Comments