  Alleged Droid 5 images show it packing QWERTY keyboard heading to Verizon

Motorola doesn't appear to be slowing down with its Droid line, even as the Moto X hit the US market last week. According to leaked photos on China-based social network Weibo, Motorola is preparing to release the Droid 5, which appears to have a Qwerty keyboard slider that's been found on many previous Droids before it.

That's not all, as the photos highlight wireless charging, NFC, a water and dust-resistant design that's been found on Droid handsets before, and a 4.3-4.5-inch display. Motorola doesn't look to be veering too far away from what it has done with the Droid line in years past.

Motorola confirmed in July that Verizon will have the exclusive on Droid branding, so if you don't fancy Big Red you may want to look past the Droid 5. Motorola and the carrier's relationship couldn't come at a better time for Motorola, as it works to revamp its self in 2013 as a premier manufacturer of handsets, with Google's help. After all, it was Verizon and Motorola who really kicked-off Android sales when the original Droid hit Verizon in October 2009.

Earlier in the summer, Motorola took the wraps off three Droid devices: Droid Ultra, Droid MAXX, and Droid Mini. The Droid 5 looks to be joining the mix soon enough - with a focus on customers who appreciate a physical keyboard. The question is with Qwerty-packing handsets now few and far between, how big is the physical keyboard smartphone market?