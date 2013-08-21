  Alleged iPhone 5C shown off in scratch-test video, might hold you over until September event

Colourful, plastic rear shells allegedly belonging to Apple's much speculated iPhone 5C have surfaced in a scratch-test video.

Taiwanese website Apple Daily posted the video recently, providing a closer look at the Apple's budget iPhone. Specifically, the blue one. The video shows a partially unseen man placing a blue iPhone 5C shell in a Ziploc bag filled with car keys and metal coins. He then fiercely shook the bag and its contents. From there, the same man grabbed the shell and directly attempted to scratch it with a key.

The video isn't exactly HD, but it's easy to see that the blue shell survived the test unscathed (see top image). But that's not all: the video also shows a quick shot of similar plastic shells in white, green and red. It even shows caliper measurements for the iPhone 5C.

At 24.55mm x 59.13mm x 8.98mm, the iPhone 5C is apparently slightly bigger than the iPhone 5. The video also includes an image of the iPhone 5S, Apple's successor to the iPhone 5. It is reportedly set to unveil alongside the plastic iPhone 5C in September. That said, the image of the iPhone 5S focuses on the rear camera's rumoured dual-LED flash.

It's anyone’s best guess as to whether this video is legit. Reports are claiming the iPhone 5C looks coated in some sort of protective material, while others say the video is a complete fake. Either way, it's one of the first detailed looks at both phones in one video.

Check the video out above for yourself; it might be enough to whet your appetite until Apple unveils both handsets at its 10 September media event. There's also a gallery of screenshots available below.