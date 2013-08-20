  MHL 3.0 to land in September with 4K support, double the bandwidth

Mobile High-Definition Link on Tuesday announced a new industry standard, called MHL 3.0, which will let consumers transmit audio, video and premium content between mobile devices and HD displays.

MHL 3.0 will offer double the bandwidth of its predecessor, MHL 2.0, and it supports 4K Ultra HD resolution (up to 2160p30) and a wider colour range. MHL clarified that MHL 3.0 will use a faster bi-directional channel, enabling "concurrent 4K video and high-speed peripheral support of mass storage and input devices such as a touch screen, keyboard and mouse".

The MHL standard is present on more than 330 million devices; most Android manufacturers have been using MHL since 2011. Usage is likely to increase even more due to the new specifications found in MHL 3.0. Some of the additional features of MHL 3.0 include an improved Remote Control Protocol, power charging up to 10W, backward compatibility with MHL 1.0 and MHL 2.0, and the latest HDCP 2.2 content protection.

There's even enhanced 7.1 surround sound with Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD and support for simultaneous multiple displays.Read: Android 4.3 has 4K support, who wants an Android home cinema?

These specifications will allow consumers to enjoy 4K movie-theater picture quality from smartphones on their TVs, as well as mobile games on 4K screens with no lag. They can also transform their mobile devices into a portable computer by connecting them to peripherals like keyboards and interact with their smartphones through infotainment touch-screen displays in vehicles.

MHL 3.0 will be available for download at www.mhltech.org early in September 2013.