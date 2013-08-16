  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news

Gold iPhone 5S shell leaked - alongside component parts?

The next-generation iPhone will land with a gold-coloured shell option, according to newly leaked images of the smartphone.

Noted KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on Thursday that Apple's next-generation iPhone will include a "golden" casing, but now MacBoutic has published images that purportedly show a gold shell for the device. 

That said, companies like AnoStyle will use a method called anodisation to permanently alter the colour of an iPhone 5. It's possible that these leaked photos are just anodised fakes, because Apple's next-generation iPhone - called iPhone 5S - will supposedly look quite similar to the iPhone 5.

Read:Noted analyst talks iPhone 5S: 128GB storage and gold colour option

gold iphone 5s shell leaked alongside component parts image 10

AnoStyle's anodisation cannot colour the top and bottom of the iPhone 5, and it even sometimes fades the writing on the back of the device (as seen in the image above). Interestingly, MacBoutic has “deliberately blurred" the Apple logo and the word "iPhone" on its leaked images. The website's leaks also don't show gold colouring on the top and bottom. It's therefore hard to determine if the photos are legit.

The website further claimed to have images of the iPhone 5S’s proximity sensor, vibrating motor, speaker and more. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at all the leaks. 

