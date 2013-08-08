  T-Mobile CEO says US carrier will expand Apple product lineup

US carrier T-Mobile will soon go beyond the iPhone and begin offering more Apple-branded products in its line-up.

John Legere, T-Mobile's chief executive officer, admitted on Thursday after T-Mobile's second-quarter earnings call that the company is eager to do more business with Apple. Why? Well, T-Mobile revealed that it sold 900,000 iPhones during the second quarter, accounting for 29 per cent of its gross customer additions. T-Mobile added a net 1.1 million customers in the second quarter.

Despite the obvious success with iPhone, T-Mobile seemed to skirt around the idea that the iPhone actually bolstered subscriber growth. The carrier even noted it also sold 600,000 of Samsung's Galaxy S4 during the quarter. Legere emphasised that T-Mobile's Jump program and new message attracted customers and retained old ones - rather than the iPhone.

Still, in an interview with AllThingsD after the earnings call, the executive had nothing but praise for Apple and indicated more products were on the way. “I think there’s a whole array of Apple products that we look forward to carrying," he said. "We will expand what we offer from them."

Legere didn't reveal which products specifically, but reports are already speculating that the carrier could soon offer Apple's upcoming iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C that are allegedly set to unveil this autumn. T-Mobile also doesn't carry cellular-enabled iPads, so many are thinking the carrier might want to see how Apple's tablets fare among its subscribers.

Apple is purportedly gearing up to launch a bevy of new products this autumn and throughout 2014, so T-Mobile will probably have plenty of options to choose from.