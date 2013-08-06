  Twelve South introduces stylish 'HiRise' iPhone 5 and iPad mini stand

Accessory maker Twelve South has unveiled its latest creation for the iPhone 5 and iPad mini, dubbed the HiRise. It's a stylish stand that is built around Apple's Lightning Cable and a wide range of cases on the market to provide an elevated pedestal for normal use.

Twelve South brags that the stand won't interfere with the iPhone's speaker or microphones, meaning you can use the stand for FaceTime chats, hands-free calls, viewing apps and streaming music. The main point of the stand looks to be as a desk companion, hooking into your desktop or wall for charging power. The Lightning cable runs through the bottom and sticks through the top like you'd expect, charging your iPhone or iPad mini.

Furthermore, Twelve South hopes you will use the HiRise with a Bluetooth speaker, treating it like the old days when speakers had docks and charged the iPhone - before the mass Bluetooth craze began. The company provides several different clips that will work around which type of case you have. An Otterbox will even work, so they say.

The HiRise is available on Twelve South's website for $34.99 (£23) with free shipping in the US. It looks like you have to put it together, but not too complicated.