  Over half of Brits use smartphones, tablets or PCs while watching TV, 1 in 10 use them on the toilet

An Ofcom report on the UK's communications market has revealed that the second-screen experience is becoming more and more important to British television viewers.

The independent communications regulator has found that over half, 53 per cent, of UK adults are media multi-tasking while watching TV on a regular basis. That means they are using tablets, smartphones or computers and watching programming on a television at the same time. Many of those are watching other content on a different device.

The report also states that a quarter of Brits are regularly "media mashing". They are using other forms of technology to talk about and interact with the shows they are watching. Of those, 16 per cent talk on the phone about the show, 17 per cent text, 11 per cent use social networks, and three per cent use dedicated apps.

Ofcom also reveals that almost half the population takes part in "media stacking". It says that 49 per cent of us use our tablet or smartphone for unrelated activities while watching TV. Surfing the 'net is the most popular, at 36 per cent, while social networking (22 per cent) and online shopping (16 per cent) are also mentioned.

The average household in the UK owns three types of internet-enabled device, says Ofcom, but we are reverting to owning just one TV set. In 2012, 41 per cent of households own just one TV, whereas it was 35 per cent in 2002. That could be linked directly to the rise of the tablet device, as it may have replaced a spare TV for many.

Household tablet ownership has risen from 11 per cent to 24 per cent year-on-year. One in ten households even claim to own more than one tablet, with half of owners saying they couldn't live without one.

More than half of those also say they use their device for watching audiovisual content, with half again saying they do so in the living room while the TV is on.

Slightly more than one in ten (11 per cent) UK adults even watch content when in the bathroom.

For the full report, you can visit media.ofcom.org.uk.