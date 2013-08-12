  Pocket-lint VIP: Great deals for all

Pocket-lint is proud to present Pocket-lint VIP, a new area of the site where we will be bringing you great deals, giveaways, prizes, and much more over the coming months, all just because we love you guys that much.

Teaming up with Three, our launch partner, we have worked with the fastest-growing UK network to create four mouthwatering deals exclusive to Pocket-lint VIP - helping you save big on some of the best phones on sale today.

Whether it's an iPhone 5, the iPad mini, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom, or a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 you could save loads of cash for very little effort on your part.

"We are incredibly excited to be a part of Pocket-lint VIP, allowing Pocket-lint readers to take advantage of the great exclusive deals on offer," said a spokesman for Three.

Through Pocket-lint VIP users can opt to save money on a range of phones online, or print off a voucher to take into one of the hundreds of Three stores in the UK.

"We really love our readers here at Pocket-lint that much," said Stuart Miles, founder and CEO of the largest independent news and reviews gadget site in the UK. "This is our way of saying thank you, but remember these deals are only while stocks last."

The Pocket-lint VIP area doesn't require you to go through any lengthy sign-up process to get the exclusive deals. Every Pocket-lint visitor is a VIP visitor.

We will be updating and adding more deals on a regular basis so make sure you bookmark the page.