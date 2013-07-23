  Analyst says iPhone 5S supply will be constrained, budget iPhone to arrive in September and no Retina mini

Apple is experiencing problems with iPhone 5S production, causing supply constraints until October or November and delayed shipping through to the end of September, according to a new report.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Monday issued a new report that said Apple's upcoming iPhone 5S would feature the same form factor as the iPhone 5, but with a better camera with higher megapixels and new slow-motion capabilities. The new smartphone will also have a fingerprint sensor, which is reportedly the source of production difficulties.

Read: Analyst says no Apple iWatch until 2014

Kuo, who is typically reliable in regards to his Apple-related news, also noted Apple’s budget/plastic iPhone will cost between $450 and $550 with a contract. It will land in early September alongside iPad 5. Speaking of the iPad 5, it will have a thinner, more iPad mini-like design - complete with smaller bezels. It'll also be the only iPad that Apple releases this year.

Kuo said a Retina-optimised iPad mini is suffering delays because of the strain of the powerful display on the battery in conjunction with the size of the device. Therefore, a Retina mini will probably release in spring 2014. Lastly, a Haswell iMac will launch in late August followed by a Haswell Retina MacBook Pro in mid-September.

Who knows if any of this is true, but Kuo has been accurate in the past. Also, autumn is just around the corner, even if the hot weather indicates otherwise, so time will soon tell what Apple plans to release.