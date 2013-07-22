Ubuntu Edge smartphone announced, will cost $830 in Indiegogo campaign

Canonical plans to crowdfund its first smartphone for the mobile version of Ubuntu. Announced in an Indiegogo campaign on Monday, Ubuntu says it wants to raise $32 million for the Ubuntu Edge from "enthusiasts and mobile computing professionals".

The 64 x 9 x 124mm Ubuntu Edge will let users dual boot Ubuntu mobile OS and Android. You'll also be able to launch a fully integrated Ubuntu desktop PC when docked with a connector. As for internal specifications, the Edge features the "fastest multi-core CPU", 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 4.5-inch 1,280 x 720 HD sapphire crystal display, 8MP low-light rear camera, 2MP front camera, dual-LTE, dual-band 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4 and NFC.

"Beyond 300ppi you’re adding overhead rather than improving display clarity," the company wrote. "We think colour, brightness and dynamic range are now the edge of invention so we’ll choose a display for its balance of resolution, dynamic range and colour accuracy."

So what will it take to get the smartphone? For the first day of the campaign (and the first 5000 customers), Canonical will charge $600 (£390) with free shipping to the US and UK. After that, it will cost $830 for the smartphone with free shipping.

Canonical says the Ubuntu Edge smartphone will hit the market in May 2014 - quite a way off. Company founder Mark Shuttleworth says the smartphone won't come to market unless the backers raise the $32 million. "None of the phone manufacturers are yet ambitious enough to try to put both things in one package," he wrote.