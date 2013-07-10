  T-Mobile USA to offer Nokia Lumia 925 starting 17 July

T-Mobile is on stage at its "Boldest Moves Yet" event in New York City, where the US carrier just revealed it would soon offer the Nokia Lumia 925 starting 17 July.

The Nokia Lumia 925 is T-Mobile’s first 4G LTE Windows Phone. It'll cost just $49.99 down - with 24 monthly device payments of $20 for credit-approved and qualified buyers at 0 per cent APR. The handset will land through T-Mobile's website, T-Mobile retail stores and select retailers.

Alongside the Nokia Lumia 925, T-Mobile revealed that the Sony Xperia Z was now available on its network. This is the first wireless carrier in the US to offer Sony's flagship handset, and it's an exclusive offering, according to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile also announced a massive 4G LTE expansion, a new unlimited data programme for families and a semiannual upgrade strategy for phones. The strategy, called Jump, notably allows customers to upgrade to a newer device twice every year, while the unlimited program lets families get four phone lines with unlimited talk, text and Web and up to 500MB of data for just $100 a month.