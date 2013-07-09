  More pictures of budget iPhone show colourful design potential

Further images of the rear shell of what is reported to be a budget iPhone have leaked online. The pictures show the back of the handset in a range of colours including red, yellow, white and blue.

The glossy plastic backs look fairly unlike anything Apple has released before, with our idea of a budget iPhone being much closer to that of the current iPod Touch, which has a coloured aluminium back. That said, the colour scheme of the rumoured iPhone shells do match up with the pastel colour palette of iOS 7, so it is possible.

The pictures, which come from AppleDaily, aren't the first images we have seen of a rumoured cheaper iPhone. The multicoloured iPhone has previously been snapped in China with a similar colour set.

Current specifications of the phone are said to have had slight size increase of about 2-3mm over the iPhone 5, but with the same screen. No word yet on the internal processor or camera hardware, but expect Apple to steer clear of its iPhone 5 in terms of performance, so as not to overshadow the current flagship.

While nothing is definite, iOS 7's release could see a pair of new handsets being unveiled by Apple.