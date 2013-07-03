O2 Germany leak reveals HTC One Mini and One Max - and Nokia Eros and Mars

An internal roadmap from service provider O2 Germany was leaked on Wednesday, shedding light on four separate devices from HTC and Nokia.

The O2 Germany document revealed a silver HTC One Max and an HTC One Mini in both silver and black. The document didn't offer any information in regards to launch dates, but AndroidandMe said previous rumours about the handsets pointed to a third-quarter release.

The HTC One Max, also known as the HTC T6, will allegedly have a 5.9-inch display, 2.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 3300-mAh battery. The HTC One Mini will supposedly run Android 4.2.2, and it will feature a 1.4GHz dual-core processor, 4.3-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Both devices will boast the HTC One's aluminum construction.

The HTC One Mini will obviously rival Samsung's Galaxy S4 Mini, but the HTC One Max, which sounds like a phablet

Aside from HTC, the leaked document shows two unknown devices from Nokia- presumed to be Windows Phones - with the codenames "Eros" and "Mars". German website MobiFlip wondered if "Eros" is a typo for the Nokia EOS, although The Unwired noted Eros and Mars are the respective Greek Gods of Love and War.

As for the Nokia Mars, Ubergizmo said it could be a tablet or another Lumia variant. However, nothing is for sure until O2 Germany decides to fess up.