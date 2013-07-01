  Kate Moss signs deal with Carphone Warehouse for new fashion tech accessories collection

Carphone Warehouse has signed an exclusive deal with British supermodel Kate Moss for a new range of fashion accessories for smartphones and tablet devices.

The Kate Moss Accessories Collection will be targeted at women as the UK retailer reveals a 52 per cent rise in female ownership of smartphones, with 64 per cent of British women now owning one. While 70 per cent of men own a similar device, the increase in adoption by women in the past 12 months was far greater.

"My phone's as much a part of my look as my bag or shoes, and yet there's so little choice out there," said Kate Moss.

"My whole approach was to treat this as any other fashion collaboration; I was heavily involved in the design process and loved seeing my vision come to life in the final product. From the quality of materials to design, I wanted the best for my range that reflected my personal style."

Julian Siment, marketing director at Carephone Warehouse, added:"We looked at the accessory ranges available today, and found that consumers were crying out for something different.

"Consumers see their technology as another way of expressing themselves and a natural extension of their own personal style. Fashion tech blurs the lines between fashion and technology, and Kate Moss is the perfect match for us to drive forward integration and creativity from the two industries."

The new collection will be available in Carphone Warehouse high street stores and online this summer. If you don't know who Kate Moss is, first you're unlikely to buy any branded accessories, but second, you should check out her performance in The White Stripes' I Just Don't Know What to do with Myself video.