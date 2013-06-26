  SK Telecom launches world's first LTE-Advanced network, doubling LTE speeds in the US

SK Telecom took the wraps off the world's first LTE-Advanced network at an event on Wednesday, blowing current 4G speeds that are offered around the world out of the water. It is now available in the entire city of Seoul, central areas of 42 cities in Gyeonggi-do and Chungcheong-do, and 103 university areas. Furthermore, the company will gradually expand its LTE-A coverage to 84 cities across the nation.

The South Korea-based carrier announced that the LTE-Advanced network had the ability for data speeds of a whopping 150Mbps, which is said to be twice as fast as 4G LTE speeds made available by carriers in the United States and United Kingdom. To add more fuel to the fire, the new 4G network is 10 times faster than 3G, according to SK Telecom. During the event, reporters saw test speeds of roughly 100Mbps, which is still extremely fast.

So, what will those speeds do for you? According to SK Telecom, you will be able to download an 800MB movie in 43 seconds flat. That speed kills most speeds offered by home broadband, and better yet, the carrier says existing LTE price plans will rollover to its LTE-A, meaning no extra fees.

"By supporting twice faster speeds than LTE, LTE-A will not only enhance customers' satisfaction in network quality, but also give birth to new mobile value added services that can bring innovative changes to our customers' lives," Park In-sik, SK Telecom's president of network business operations, said.

Furthermore, SK Telecom announced it would carry the Galaxy S4 LTE-A, the first handset on the market to support the LTE-Advanced speeds. The handset had previously been rumoured, and now we know it will pack a Snapdragon 800 chip on board, bringing 2.3GHz quad-core speeds with it. With the Galaxy S4 LTE-A, it doesn't look like you'll be lacking on the speed front - available in red (exclusive to SK Telecom) and lue. SK Telecom plans to offer seven LTE-A devices by the end of 2013.

Carriers in the US and UK have yet to provide specifics on bringing LTE-A to their respective countries. SK Telecom isn't slowing down, saying it will offer speeds of up to 500Mbps by 2015, thanks to the evolution of its current technology over the years.