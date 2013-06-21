Rumoured pictures of iPhone 5S show redesign unlikely

More rumoured pictures of the unreleased iPhone 5S appear to show that Apple will stick to tradition and not change the design of its next handset.

The images show both the internals and back plate of the handset, with the latter illustrating how the phone will have the same looks as the current-gen phone, minus a pill-shaped window for the flash. This could be because the phone will use a dual LED flash, rather than the single unit found on the iPhone 5S.

Internally, the logic board on the handset appears to match up perfectly with previous leaks of the iPhone 5S internals - meaning that this is very likely the real deal, or an early development unit.

Interestingly the processor is unmarked, with the usual A-series logo not printed on to it. Unfortunately, that means we can't get an idea of whether Apple will be launching a new chip in the iPhone 5S, although it's very likely.

The battery is of a bigger capacity than the iPhone 5, but jumps only from 5.45 Whr to 5.95 Whr. Whether this makes a huge real world difference, particularly if the processor is more powerful.

Current rumours are pointing to the iPhone 5S being released this September, alongside a cheaper set of different coloured iPhones. Apple is traditionally the master of suspense when it comes to these things, so we will have to wait and see.