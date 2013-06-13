  Larger display iPhone rumours continue to swirl, colours and cheap models again suggested

Barely a week passes without speculation about new iPhone models. This time Reuters cites comments from "people with knowledge of the matter" suggesting that Apple is looking at a larger display iPhone.

These sources go as far as suggesting that Apple is looking at a 4.7-inch model and a 5.7-inch model, to compete with flagship Android devices and make inroads into the phablet space. Reuters say the source of its information is from the supply chain in Asia.

"They constantly change product specifications almost to the final moment, so you're not really sure whether this is the final prototype," a source is quoted as saying.

While that still puts this firmly in the realms of speculation and far from definite, sources continue to suggest that Apple will have a plastic-bodied iPhone model this year, in addition to its premium handset. The cheaper model rumour is joined by a $99 (£63) price point, but again, this is still all rumour.

READ: Everything we know about iOS 7

But what was interesting about the iOS 7 launch at WWDC was the amount of time Apple dedicated to telling its followers how dominant it was in the mobile space.

There was no holding back on pointing to advantages over Google's Android operating system, which some may interpret as Apple being on the defensive.

Certainly, Apple's latest operating system refresh that was previewed at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, brings the biggest change to the iPhone that we've seen so far, as the company looks to stay ahead in the mobile game.

READ: iPhone 6: Everything we know so far

Speculation aside, however, Apple's update cycle for the iPhone has been pretty consistent over the past few years, so we'd still say we're looking at an autumn release date for the new iPhone, almost certainly in line with the public availability of iOS 7.