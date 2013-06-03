  Foxconn teaming up with Mozilla to push smartphone OS

Foxconn and Mozilla have announced a partnership that will see the two companies join forces in order to build presence in the world of smartphone operating systems.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Group, will be the sixth equipment manufacturer to partner with Mozilla Corp. "The integration of software and hardware development will offer greater benefits to our customers and consumers," said Young Liu, general manager, Foxconn Innovation Digital System Business Group.

“Currently, Foxconn is executing on a vision of ‘eight screens, one network, and one cloud’ with all our strength. Besides the native advantages of hardware manufacturing, Foxconn is also developing a brand new integrated approach to providing hardware, software, content, and services.”

Mozilla's Asia operations chief Gong Li echoed those thoughts. Both Mozilla and Firefox seem to be on the same wavelength when it comes to operating system design.

Foxconn is also currently rumoured to be building its own product line of smartphone and tablet accessories. Given the operating system partnership with Mozilla, it is entirely possible we will see Foxconn starting to produce its own range of handsets. Whether they end up running Firefox mobile OS, or a new system produced by Mozilla and Foxconn combined, remains to be seen.

We already know from Foxconn's Apple production that it is more than capable of creating massive numbers of a product at a rapid rate. How its own devices fare against Apple's however is another thing altogether.