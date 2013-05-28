  No Nexus 5 for LG, hints boss

While it is highly doubtful that the Nexus 4 will be Google's last foray into its own branded Android smartphones, it is looking likely that LG will not be the manufacturer of the next edition.

The Korean company has just officially announced a white version of the Nexus 4 it makes for Google, but that is probably the last device in this particular partnership for now. An LG executive has hinted that the company is to move on.

Speaking to Dutch website All About Phones, Won Kim, the vice-president of mobile in Europe, said that LG didn't need another Nexus device in its line-up, hinting that its own phones now garnered enough interest. "The Nexus 4 was a great success despite the production problems for us and Google. However, we do not need such a marketing success again," he said.

Kim also revealed that LG had no plans to follow the same route as its Korean rival in offering a Google Edition of one of its own Android smartphones. A Samsung Galaxy S4 with raw Android installed was announced during Google's opening keynote at Google I/O two weeks ago, but LG thinks that there is no value in doing something similar.

"We have no plans to provide our devices like Samsung has now done. This has no added value for us. Without our own skins," he said.

Who does eventually make the Nexus 5 is now a hot topic for debate.