  White Nexus 4 official, ships 29 May

The white Nexus 4 has finally been confirmed by LG. It matches the same great value Nexus 4 currently available in black, so this means a top-of-the-line Android experience at a low price point.

After weeks of rumours, a pretty in-depth hands-on from Vietnamese leaks site Tinhte and an appearance at a Qualcomm booth in Dubai, most expected the white Nexus 4 to be unveiled at Google I/O, but it wasn't.

All rumours pointed to a 10 June release date with the handset rolling out alongside Android 4.3. This appears not to be the case, with LG saying the handset will go on sale on 29 May in Hong Kong and that it will ship with 4.2 Jelly Bean. The white Nexus 4 should roll-out globally following its launch in a few weeks.

Pricing is still TBC, but we imagine it will match the current Nexus 4. That means £239 for a 4.7-inch 720p display toting beast of a phone. It comes with a 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro chip inside, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The camera on the back is 8 megapixels and the front facer is 1.3 megapixels. Those who want more internal storage can pay £279 for a 16GB version, although that hasn't yet been confirmed for the white Nexus 4.

READ: Nexus 4 review

The Nexus 4 has proved an incredibly popular device for LG, selling out quickly whenever new stock is put on Google's product page. This new white version - which, incidentally, has a black front - should be just as popular with Android fans.