White Nexus 4 shown on Qualcomm booth at Dubai tech conference, ahead of Google I/O
While the white version of the Nexus 4 has continuously popped up on the web since the black Nexus 4's launch last year, there's no hint of a release date. An update to the Nexus 4 is said to be coming at Google I/O on Wednesday, adding a LTE and 32GB storage variant to mix. However, there's been no indication that the white version will make an appearance.
This latest leak comes from TechView, which got a look at the white model at a Qualcomm booth at a conference in Dubai. Given Qualcomm was showing it off, this makes us think the white version could be hitting shelves soon. Furthermore, another person in The Verge forums scored a look at the back of the white device, which had the same FCC identifier as the black model.
At any rate, Google's three-hour keynote on Wednesday should be an interesting one. Keep it locked to our Google hub for the latest.
