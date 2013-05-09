Get an iPhone for 50p a day

Carphone Warehouse is offering an iPhone deal that will cost you just 50p a day.

Admittedly, it's just an 8GB iPhone 4, not a 4S or 5, but is still an iPhone, capable of running the thousands of apps on the iTunes App Store, and comes loaded with iOS 6.

The tariff, which will be available from Friday 10 May, will cost £17 a month and is the cheapest the mobile phone retail store has ever offered. It will be available on both O2 and Three, which differ in the amount of minutes and data they include. With O2, you'll get the 8GB iPhone 4, 300 minutes of talk time, unlimited texts and 500MB of data. Sign up to Three and you get 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of data with your iPhone.

"Launching the cheapest iPhone tariff is an exciting move for Carphone Warehouse," said Graham Stapleton, the retailer's chief operating officer. "Many of our customers want the opportunity to own the iconic Apple handset but at a tariff that works for them. Even though smartphones are mainstream, there are still thousands of customers who are upgrading from a feature phone to a smartphone, and this deal is perfect for them."

Carphone Warehouse points out that the iPhone deal is cheaper than a bus ticket a day. Yeah, but will an iPhone get you from Friern Barnet to Mornington Crescent at 6:30am on a cold winter's morning? Not with Apple Maps, certainly.

It will, though, ensure you're kept thoroughly entertained throughout.