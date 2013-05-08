Telefónica reaffirms Firefox OS plans: Q3 2013 availability, Spain, Colombia and Venezuela first

Telefónica has confirmed its launch plans for Firefox OS devices, with Q3 2013 being the launch date for Alcatel and ZTE devices in Spain, Colombia and Venezuela first.

This will be followed by Firefox handsets from LG, Huawei and Sony, with further launches in other territories, including Brazil, scheduled for Q4 2013.

The details were included in Telefónica's Q1 2013 results, published on 8 May, which outline a net profit of €902 million (£765 million) for the company.

The new HTML5-based smartphone platform from Mozilla was introduced at Mobile World Congress 2013, along with the announcement of several partners and devices.

Designed to be a lighter and cheaper platform than those currently in available, with Latin America and Eastern Europe the target for the first run of Firefox OS devices.

At the launch in February, Mozilla confirmed that Deutsche Telekom would be the first to launch a Firefox OS device in Poland. Today's information draws a more precise timeline for the availability of the new platform.

